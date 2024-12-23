'He Doesn’t Bowl Many Bad Balls': Ex-Cricketer Offers Strategic Guidance For AUS Facing The Tenacious Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Usman Khawaja during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

As Cricket Australia moves ahead into the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, the Boxing Day Test becomes a critical one for both sides as the World Test Championship final is on the line. The upcoming two test matches will be crucial as both sides are vying for the spot. One of the hosts' biggest problems will be Jasprit Bumrah, who has become a thorn to the Aussie batters as his blazing performance caused a lot of trouble for the Aussies. Ahead of the 4th test match at the MCG, a former cricketer has presented some insightful advice to the hosts.

Former Cricketer Gives Crucial Insights For The Aussies Facing Jasprit Bumrah

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich has offered some key advice to Australia in order to take on the unmatched Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He suggested that the Australian batters should focus on rotating the strike and playing strong defence. Katich also pointed out that the Australians need to have a well-thought-out strategy because Bumrah hardly ever bowls loose deliveries.

"I know all the talk is around having more positive intent, and I think that’s all well and good and it is certainly something they have to be mindful of. But against someone like Bumrah intent is not about just blazing him for fours, because he doesn’t bowl many bad balls.

“So a lot of that intent has to be about rotating strike and being able to defend really well, because you’re not gonna be able to play with any intent if you aren’t there after the tenth over. That’s the challenge for all of these guys," Simon Katich said while speaking to SEN 1116.

Simon Katich Believes AUS Debutant Will Face Challenges While Facing India

Australia made some changes for the final two tests in the game as they have selected teenage sensation Sam Konstas, who will be replacing opener Nathan McSweeney. He was given a maiden call-up ahead of the series. McSweeney's snub caused a lot of furore among the fans as many believe that he was not given a proper chance and was dropped from the side. For Konstas, Simon Katich believes that it will be a challenger for the debuting cricketer.

"I know the young kid’s (Konstas) got a lot of potential, and a lot of ability, but it’ll be a challenge because not many guys around the world have been able to do that to that quality of bowling," Katich added.