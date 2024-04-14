×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Six Sixes in an Over: Nepal cricketer joins Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard in EXCLUSIVE club

Yuvraj Singh achieved the same against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup and Kieron Pollard did it against Akila Dananjaya in 2021.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dipendra Singh Airee
Dipendra Singh Airee | Image:ICC
Nepal's power-hitter Dipendra Singh Airee joined an exclusive club by smashing six sixes in an over during a T20 International match against hosts Qatar in the ACC Men's Premier Cup. Airee's feat places him alongside Yuvraj Singh, who achieved the same against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and Kieron Pollard, who did it against Akila Dananjaya in 2021.

Also Read: 'Where's your money coming from. Where's your next silver chain coming from': Ishan Kishan cautioned

Dipendra Singh Airee joins an exclusive club featuring Yuvraj Singh

The 24-year-old Dipendra Singh Airee finished unbeaten on a blistering 64 off just 21 balls, featuring three fours and seven sixes, at a staggering strike rate of 304.76. Aasif Sheikh contributed 52 runs as Nepal posted a formidable total of 210 for seven. This followed their victory over Malaysia by five wickets in the tournament opener.

Dipendra Singh Airee becomes the fifth batsman to hit six sixes in an international cricket match, with Herschelle Gibbs from South Africa and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra achieving the feat in ODIs previously.

Also Read: LSG vs DC: Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of season

This isn't the first time Airee has showcased his six-hitting prowess. In a T20I against Mongolia during the Hangzhou Asian Games last September, he hammered six consecutive sixes spanning two overs. That game witnessed Nepal setting a world-record total of 314 for three before dismissing Mongolia for just 41, winning by a whopping 273-run margin.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

