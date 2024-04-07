×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Smriti Mandhana among icon players in inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League

India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Sunday unveiled as one of the icon players for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), which will be held in June this year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Maharashtra Cricket Association made the formal announcement of the franchise-based T20 tournament featuring four teams which will be held under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the state governing body said.

“MCA will be the first association from the BCCI to start a state league for women,” the MCA said in a release.

The tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here in Gahunje from June 24.

Among the icon players in the tournament will be Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire and Shraddha Pokharkar.

The tournament’s opening edition will have a price money of Rs 20 lakh for the winning side and Rs 10 lakh for the runner-up along with other individual prizes.

The auction for teams will be held on April 27 whereas the auction for the players will be on May 11. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

