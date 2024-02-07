Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:47 IST

'So at the age of 30 I came here': Rajat Patidar's BIG reason for his assured batting in debut match

India vs England: Rajat Patidar looked assured in his 72-ball 32 and one of his three boundaries came via a reverse sweep. He could not convert the start.

Republic Sports Desk
Rajat Patidar during IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Rajat Patidar during IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rajat Patidar finally received his debut Test cap for India after a long time. The 30-year-old Rajat Patidar has been waiting in the wings for a long time and got his chance in the 2nd India vs England Test match in Vizag. He was playing fluently and looked like he was getting a big score on his debut. But he was unlucky as he got out in soft manner as a forward-defensive shot against leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed slowly rolled onto his stumps before he could kick it away. Patidar made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh way back in 2015 and due to his experience looked assured in his batting. 

Patidar was told that he was going to be part of the playing eleven a day before the game.

Advertisement

Having recently scored back-to-back hundreds against England Lions for India A, Patidar went into the big game high on confidence.

He looked assured in his 72-ball 32 and one of his three boundaries came via a reverse sweep. He could not convert the start as he played on while going for a forward-defensive shot against leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Advertisement

"It was a dream come true moment for me. Representing the country is a dream for every player. Going into the middle, there was no pressure as I have played lot of games in domestic cricket. I slept well last night. It was normal for me," Patidar said after close of play.

"I have also played two series at the A level (NZ and England). It gives a lot of confidence when you play at that level. I gained in confidence playing against Lions (recently). The two hundreds against Lions were very crucial for me." The Test debut on Friday and ODI cap last month came after a major setback for Patidar, who missed the whole of IPL last year due to an achilles heel injury that required surgery.

Advertisement

On the long wait for his Test debut, he said: "Waiting for so long is common in Indian cricket (laughs). There are lot of players. I was just focussing on things that are in my hands. So at the age of 30 I came here, feeling pretty good," said Patidar, who was handed his Test cap by former pacer Zaheer Khan.

He also praised Yashavi Jaiswal's special effort as he singlehandedly took India to 336 for six with an unbeaten 179 off 257 balls.

Advertisement

"We (Yashasvi and I) were talking about taking the game as long as possible. My innings, it was good but I have to make it big. Talking about Yashavi, he is a very good player. The way he takes on the bowlers, he has special ability in him." Heading into day two, Patidar said: "The wicket is really good to bat on. We will try to bat as long as we can." 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World20 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement