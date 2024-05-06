Advertisement

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed his thoughts on Mohammed Shami’s attempted runout of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker’s end. In the final over of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Shami stopped midway his run-up to dislodge the stumps at his end, after catching Shanaka out of the crease. While the on-field umpire signaled for a review, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma quickly intervened and withdrew the run-out appeal.

This became a major talking point for the cricketing world as Shanaka was batting on the individual score of 98 runs when he was caught backing up too far. Rohit’s withdrawal allowed the batter to stay in the middle and he went on to complete his century. Speaking after the match, Rohit explained that it was not the way they were looking to get Shanaka’s wicket.

"It is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out"

Meanwhile, in his latest YouTube video, the Indian off-spinner Ashwin talked about the incident and said that the batter should have been declared out. “See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out. So, I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what the bowler does, right? The right of making that dismissal or making that appeal or making that decision lies with the bowler, right,” Ashwin said.

“In so many games, a batter has nicked and walked without waiting for the umpire’s decision. At that time, the batting team captain won’t come and ask, ‘With whose permission did you walk like that? Did you forget the team’s cause? Go back and continue playing. These different treatments for bowlers and batters have been taking place for so many years now,” he added.

Rohit Sharma's thoughts on the run-out attempt by Mohammed Shami

Speaking at the post-match presentation after India’s win by 67 runs in the 1st ODI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shed his thoughts on the run-out attempt by Shami. Speaking to Murali Kartik, Rohit said, “I had no idea Shami had done that. When he went up in an appeal. Again, he (Shanaka) is batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well”.