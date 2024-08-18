Published 21:00 IST, August 18th 2024
'Has To Play Ranji Trophy': Sourav Ganguly's Brother Lays Down The Law For Injured India Pacer
Before the IND vs BAN two-match Test series, top India stars will play Duleep Trophy in order to fine tune their techniques for the red ball format
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Snehashish Ganguly reiterates on playing domestic cricket | Image: Bengal Cricket Association/Associated Press
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:00 IST, August 18th 2024