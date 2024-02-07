Advertisement

India vs England 2nd Test: The talk around pitches usually starts as SENA countries start to tour India for a Test series. Test-playing nations like England, South Africa, and Australia are usually exposed to their spin-playing deficiencies while coming to India and usually complain about the pitches when they lose. It has become quite a trend in recent years with former England and Australian players usually blaming the pitches when they face defeats in India.

However, this time the message was delivered by none other than former India captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. ‘Dada’ has criticised the need to prepare ‘turning tracks’ in India when pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are able to wreak havoc against opposing batsmen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

"When I see Bumrah Sami Siraj Mukesh bowl. I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India..my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game. They will get 20 wickets on any surface with Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep and Axar.. batting quality is dropping because of pitches in the last 6 to 7 yrs at home ..good wickets are a must. India will still win over 5 days," Ganguly said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Tendulkar, Rohit and Virat's record with scintillating 200 in 2nd Test

India vs England: Team India ahead in 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes in a searing spell gave India much-needed momentum after Zak Crawley attacked the home team spinners to ensure England reached 155 for four at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Skipper Ben Stokes (5 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (24 batting) were in the middle at the break with England still trailing India by 241 runs.

Advertisement

The visitors collected runs 123 runs in 27 overs in the afternoon session.

In the morning, Yashasvi Jaiswal carried the load of Indian batting on his young shoulders with a remarkable double hundred as the hosts ended with 396 in their first innings.

Advertisement

Resuming at an overnight 336 for six, India added 60 runs to their total before getting all out in 112 overs with little over 30 minutes left for lunch. As was the case on day one, India had to rely on Jaiswal (209 off 290) to get the majority of the runs. No other Indian batter even crossed 40.

(with PTI inputs)