Updated February 15th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

South Africa 88 for 3 at lunch, leads New Zealand by 119 in 2nd cricket test

After bowling out New Zealand for 211 in response to their 242, the Proteas gained a 31-run lead in the first innings. Zubayr Hamza was at 14 and David Bedingham was at 34, leading South Africa to an 88-3 lead at lunch.

Associated Press Television News
David Bedingham
South Africa’s David Bedingham bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
South Africa led New Zealand by 119 runs with seven second-innings wickets intact at lunch Thursday on the third day of the second cricket test.

The Proteas took a 31-run first innings lead when they bowled out New Zealand for 211 in reply to their 242.

At lunch South Africa was 88-3 with David Bedingham unbeaten on 34 and Zubayr Hamza on 14.

South Africa chose not to have the Seddon Park pitch rolled before the start of play and the pitch appeared to be a little two-paced, providing some sharp bounce.

The tall New Zealand seamer Will O’Rourke made use of the bounce to remove both Raynard van Tonder (1) and Proteas captain Neil Brand (34).

The inconsistent nature of the pitch was reflected in the fact O’Rourke bowled in tandem with left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra, who was introduced after only nine overs with the new ball.

Ravindra dismissed opener Clyde Fortuin (3) in his second over. Fortuin fell to a flighted ball from Ravindra which pitched on leg, turned back and crept under his attempted lap shot, hitting his back pad in front of middle stump.

O’Rourke began the day on a hat-trick after taking the last two wickets of South Africa’s first innings with consecutive balls. His extra height and pace allowed him to find more bounce than Tim Southee or Matt Henry who shared the new ball.

Van Tonder was out to a short ball from O’Rourke which got up to head height and which he tried to hook. He was unable to get on top of the bounce and the ball carried to Neil Wagner on the boundary at fine leg.

Brand hit consecutive fours from O’Rourke in the 16th over: a pull through vacant midwicket and firm push through cover on his way to his highest total in the series so far. He made 4 and 3 in the first test and 25 in the first innings here.

He'd made 34 of South Africa’s total of 39 when he received a superb ball from O’Rourke which nipped back from outside off, took the inside edge and was caught behind by Tom Blundell.

Bedingham and Hamza scored freely in the lead-up to lunch which will concern New Zealand captain Southee as every run is precious. New Zealand would be reluctant to chase more than 250 on the fourth or fifth days on a pitch which is deteriorating.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

