Published 14:49 IST, August 12th 2024
South Africa and West Indies settle for a draw in rain-hit 1st test
South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the rain-hit first test on the fifth and final day at Queen’s Park Oval.South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings — an overall lead of 154 — and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
West Indies' Shamar Joseph raises the ball after taking 7 wickets in his team's defeat of Australia on the 4th day of their cricket test match in Brisbane | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:49 IST, August 12th 2024