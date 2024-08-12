sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:49 IST, August 12th 2024

South Africa and West Indies settle for a draw in rain-hit 1st test

South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the rain-hit first test on the fifth and final day at Queen’s Park Oval.South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings — an overall lead of 154 — and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shamar Joseph
West Indies' Shamar Joseph raises the ball after taking 7 wickets in his team's defeat of Australia on the 4th day of their cricket test match in Brisbane | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
14:49 IST, August 12th 2024