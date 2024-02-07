Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

'Virat Kohli spat at me. 'I said if you do that again, I'll absolutely knock you out': SA legend

Dean Elgar revealed that the first time he met with Virat Kohli, the former India captain spat on him. It was during a Test series in India.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:X
Former South African captain Dean Elgar has revealed his first-ever interaction with India great Virat Kohli. While appearing on a podcast on Betway South Africa's YouTube channel, Elgar disclosed that his first interaction with Kohli was not pleasant at all. Elgar said that he and Kohli got involved in an argument the first time they met on a cricket field. 

3 things you need to know

  • Dean Elgar played for South Africa from 2012 to 2024
  • He played 86 Tests and 8 ODIs for his country
  • Elgar's last Test match for South Africa was against India

Dean Elgar reveals his first interaction with Virat Kohli

Dean Elgar revealed that the first time he met with Virat Kohli, the former India captain spat on him. It was during a Test series in India. Elgar said that the spitting incident led to him yelling a swear back at Kohli. The argument didn't stop there as Kohli responded with more curse words. 

“My first Kohli encounter in India was when we played two-day Tests. Those wickets were a joke. I came into bat and, I was actually like holding my own against Ashwin and what’s his name Jeja, Jeja, Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) and Kohli spat at me. I said to him if you do that, I’ll **** you with this bat,” Dean Elgar said on ‘Banter, with The Boys’ podcast.

“Yes, he did (understand) because de Villiers was his teammate at RCB, so he understood. And I said if you do that, I’ll **** on this field, I’ll absolutely knock you out. And then [he said] ‘Hey **** you, **** you’ (mimicking Kohli), barking up the wrong tree. Anyways, we are in India so you got to be a little bit cautious,” he added.

"De Villiers found out what he did, and went up to him and asked 'Bud why are you spitting at my teammate?' Two years later in South Africa, he called me and asked if he could go out with me for a drink after the series. He said he wanted to apologise for his actions. This is when he used to drink. Now he's obviously converted. Long story short, that was my first encounter with Virat," Dean Elgar said.

Dean Elgar played his final Test match against India earlier this year following which he retired from all forms of international cricket. Virat Kohli grabbed the attention with a heartfelt gesture as he urged his teammate to applaud Elgar after the latter got dismissed in his last Test innings. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

