Published 23:41 IST, August 11th 2024

South Africa declares at 173-3 to set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the first test

South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the rain-hit first test on the fifth and final day at Queen's Park Oval. South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings — an overall lead of 154 — and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs.