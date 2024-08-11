Published 23:41 IST, August 11th 2024
South Africa declares at 173-3 to set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the first test
South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the rain-hit first test on the fifth and final day at Queen's Park Oval. South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings — an overall lead of 154 — and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs.
