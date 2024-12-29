Published 16:57 IST, December 29th 2024
Big Setback for India! South Africa Defeat Pakistan In 1st Test To Seal Spot In World Test Championship Final
Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada forged a crucial ninth-wicket partnership to rescue South Africa from the brink of defeat.
South Africa has secured a dramatic victory over Pakistan in the first Test match at Centurion, cruising to a win with just 2 wickets to spare. The thrilling triumph not only delivered a commanding performance on the field but also ensured South Africa's qualification for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final.
This victory pushes South Africa into an enviable position at the top of the WTC standings, guaranteeing them a spot in the highly anticipated final, where they will now look to face off against one of the cricketing giants, India or Australia, for the ultimate test of their cricketing prowess.
Updated 17:16 IST, December 29th 2024