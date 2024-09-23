sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:31 IST, September 23rd 2024

South Africa deny Afghanistan clean sweep of ODI series with 7-wicket win

Aiden Markram's unbeaten 69 led South Africa to 170-3 with 17 overs to spare in the one-day international after Afghanistan collapsed for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 169 in 34 overs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
South Africa vs Afghanistan
South Africa vs Afghanistan | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
12:31 IST, September 23rd 2024