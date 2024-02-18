English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

South Africa great Mike Procter dies at age 77: Take a look at his illustrious career

Mike Procter played as many as 401 first-class games but could only feature in seven Tests due to South Africa's isolation

Republic Sports Desk
Mike Procter
Mike Procter | Image:ICC
  • 2 min read
South Africa mourns the loss of one of its cricket legends, Mike Procter, who passed away at the age of 77. His wife, Maryna, confirmed his demise to the South African press on Saturday, revealing complications arising from heart surgery.

Despite a brief international career cut short by South Africa's sporting isolation from the 1970s and 1980s, Procter's impact on the cricketing world was profound. In his seven Test matches against Australia, he showcased exceptional talent, claiming 41 wickets at an impressive average of 15.02. Renowned for his chest-on action and early release of the ball, Procter played a pivotal role in South Africa's undefeated streak, with the team winning six out of the seven matches.

Procter wasn't just a formidable bowler; his prowess with the bat was equally remarkable, notably contributing crucial runs during South Africa's 4-0 whitewash of Australia in 1969/1970. His significant contributions were recognized by Wisden, which named him one of their Cricketers of the Year in 1970.

Procter's career beyond his playing days

Beyond his playing days, he served the game in every conceivable role – as a national captain and coach, administrator, selector, commentator, and elite ICC match referee, and then dedicated his final years to coaching underprivileged children.

Procter was South Africa’s coach in the post-apartheid era. He played as many as 401 first-class games but could only feature in seven Tests due to South Africa’s isolation in the 1970s and 1980s.

Procter’s achievements, including his remarkable record of twice taking a hat-trick and scoring a century in the same match, and his world-record six consecutive Currie Cup centuries for Rhodesia as it was then in 1970-71, highlight his extraordinary talent and impact on the game.

Despite the sporting boycott against apartheid that limited his Test appearances, Procter’s performances remained legendary. He enthralled fans who turned out to watch him perform for Natal, Gloucestershire, and Western Province. “Cricket South Africa extends its deepest sympathies to Procter’s wife, Maryna, and their children, Greg, Jessica, and Tammy, during this difficult time.

(With PTI inputs)

