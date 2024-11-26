South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch The 1st Test Match LIVE on TV & Online?

The upcoming two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka, which begins on November 27, 2024, at Kingsmead in Durban, promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams competing for crucial World Test Championship points. With the benefit of playing at home, South Africa will take on Sri Lanka, a team that has been playing well lately, especially after defeating New Zealand 2-0. Due to its humid coastal climate, Durban may experience rain delays, which could alter the match's flow and introduce an element of uncertainty. With such formidable squads, the opening Test match is sure to be an exciting contest. This series is crucial for both teams as they try to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the WTC.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: Know All Details For The Durban Test

When Will The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Take Place?

The first test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place from November 27th to December 01, 2024.

Where Will The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Take Place?

The first test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

How To Watch The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the 1st test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka via the Sports18 Network [Channels: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD)]

How To Watch The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the 1st test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka via JioCinema app and website.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Playing XI for 1st Test

South Africa Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka Playing XI (probable): Dimuth Karuanaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Squads

South Africa Test Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.