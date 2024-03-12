Advertisement

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has come to the fore again in WPL season 2. Following the intermittent blitz from the bat, this time she has performed with the ball. The effervescent Australian crumbled the Mumbai Indians batting line-up in match number 19 of the WPL 2024, snaring away with her maiden 5-wicket haul.

Ellyse Perry destroys MI batting with a clean 6-wicket hail

On the day when RCB has to win, their big gun Ellyse Perry has led the charge. At the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, where runs have flowed in heaps and bounds in the second half of the league, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start but following the culminatio0n of the opening stand between Sajana and Hayley Matthews, Ellyse Perry has not given the champions of the inaugural season any breathing space and picked up a quick 5-fer. She picked another wicket to finish her quota of 4 overs with a staggering 6-wicket haul. The unique element about her wickets is that all the scalps could be defined as a typical bowler's wicket. She either cleaned up the batter or got them out LBW.

Courtesy of Ellyse Perry's brilliant spell, Mumbai Indians are far from posting a significant total on the board. As per the latest update, Mumbai Indians have crossed the 100-run mark but are limping at 103/5 after 17 overs.