  • Spinners Do Their Job Well, Time For Batters To Salvage Pride; 3rd Test Poised For Exciting Finish

Published 19:26 IST, November 2nd 2024

Spinners Do Their Job Well, Time For Batters To Salvage Pride; 3rd Test Poised For Exciting Finish

New Zealand ended day two at 171 for nine with an overall lead of 143, which might look small but even a target in the vicinity of 150 will pose serious challenge for the Indian batters, considering the fast deteriorating Wankhede track.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand | Image: BCCI
