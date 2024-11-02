Published 19:26 IST, November 2nd 2024
Spinners Do Their Job Well, Time For Batters To Salvage Pride; 3rd Test Poised For Exciting Finish
New Zealand ended day two at 171 for nine with an overall lead of 143, which might look small but even a target in the vicinity of 150 will pose serious challenge for the Indian batters, considering the fast deteriorating Wankhede track.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India vs New Zealand | Image: BCCI
Advertisement
19:26 IST, November 2nd 2024