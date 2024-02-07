English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Sri Lanka hire former India coach and Ravi Shastri's right hand man in advance coaching role

Apart from him, the SLC has also drafted in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who is now a specialist fielding coach, and Alex Kountouri.

Republic Sports Desk
Bharat Arun, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli celebrate
Bharat Arun, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli celebrate | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sri Lanka Cricket Board is trying its best to improve the standard of coaching in the country. Sri Lanka cricket is currently going through a down phase with the national team consistently failing to reach the heights set by former players. Sri Lanka, facing financial crisis, also failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 while also struggling in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

3 things you need to know

  • Sri Lanka have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun
  • SLC want Arun to impart advanced training to coaches and other support staff
  • Arun played a big role in developing India’s formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Bharat Arun hired by Sri Lanka Cricket

In a bid to improve the standard of coaching, Sri Lanka have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun to impart advanced training to coaches and other support staff in the country. Arun played a crucial role in improving the standard of fast bowling in India and had a big role in developing India’s formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to obtain the services of some of the best-known talents in international cricket to provide advanced training for local coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to enhance their skills and competencies by conducting periodic training programs in selected areas,” the SLC stated after its executive committee meeting.

Advertisement

Apart from Arun, the SLC has also drafted in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who is now a specialist fielding coach, and Alex Kountouri, a well-known physiotherapist who had earlier worked with the Lankan national team.

The Lankan board is hoping for its suspension to be lifted after International Cricket Council (CEO) Geoff Allardice recently met the country’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe and sports minister Harin Fernando.
Recently, Sri Lanka defeated a visiting Zimbabwe side in both ODI and T20I series to begin the new season on a bright note. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World24 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News25 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement