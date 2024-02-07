Sri Lanka hire former India coach and Ravi Shastri's right hand man in advance coaching role

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Cricket Board is trying its best to improve the standard of coaching in the country. Sri Lanka cricket is currently going through a down phase with the national team consistently failing to reach the heights set by former players. Sri Lanka, facing financial crisis, also failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 while also struggling in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun

SLC want Arun to impart advanced training to coaches and other support staff

Arun played a big role in developing India’s formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Bharat Arun hired by Sri Lanka Cricket

In a bid to improve the standard of coaching, Sri Lanka have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun to impart advanced training to coaches and other support staff in the country. Arun played a crucial role in improving the standard of fast bowling in India and had a big role in developing India’s formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to obtain the services of some of the best-known talents in international cricket to provide advanced training for local coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to enhance their skills and competencies by conducting periodic training programs in selected areas,” the SLC stated after its executive committee meeting.

Apart from Arun, the SLC has also drafted in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who is now a specialist fielding coach, and Alex Kountouri, a well-known physiotherapist who had earlier worked with the Lankan national team.

The Lankan board is hoping for its suspension to be lifted after International Cricket Council (CEO) Geoff Allardice recently met the country’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe and sports minister Harin Fernando.

Recently, Sri Lanka defeated a visiting Zimbabwe side in both ODI and T20I series to begin the new season on a bright note.

(with PTI inputs)