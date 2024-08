Published 22:16 IST, August 4th 2024

Sri Lanka register 32-run win in 2nd ODI against India, Vandersay takes six wickets

India were asked to chase down 241 on a pitch that had plenty of assistance for the spinners, and they ended up at 208 all out in 42.2 overs with Vandersay wrecking them with a haul of six for 33.