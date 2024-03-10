Advertisement

Sri Lanka ridiculed Bangladesh after winning the T20I series against them on Saturday, March 9, by using the 'time-out' celebration while posing with the trophy. The Lankan Lions won the third and final match of the series by 28 runs, clinching the series 2-1, and chose to mock their opponents with an unusual celebration. Sri Lanka's Instagram page featured the trophy winning image with all of the players pointing to their left wrist, signifying an imaginary watch.

Sri Lanka take a swipe at Bangladesh with unique celebration

The dispute between the two sides over timeouts began during the World Cup 2023 in India, when Angelo Mathews was the first player to be sent out for failing to arrive on time.

Mathews' helmet strap snapped as he walked to bat, and the Sri Lankan all-rounder requested that it be replaced, so the other one was brought out. While he waited for a replacement, Shakib filed an appeal, and Mathews was released.

This would spark a back and forth between members of both sides, with the spirit of cricket being thrown into the mix. During the first T20I, Shoriful Islam utilised the 'time-out' gesture to celebrate a wicket, and Sri Lanka has opted to reply in their own way.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh 2-1

In the series finale, Sri Lanka set a tough goal of 174/7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks in large part to Kusal Mendis' outstanding effort. Mendis scored a career-best 86, setting up an intriguing chase for Bangladesh. Nuwan Thushara, on the other hand, stole the show with a stunning hat-trick after a tremendous bowling performance. Thushara, who had been recalled to the team, showed exceptional accuracy and precision by trapping Mahmudullah LBW for the first ball to complete his hat-trick. This moment of brilliance not only silenced the hosts, but also shifted the momentum decisively in Sri Lanka's favour. Thushara's hat-trick was a turning point in the game, ultimately ending any prospects of a Bangladesh comeback. Despite their best efforts, the hosts were unable to recover from this setback, falling short of their target by 28 runs. This victory gave Sri Lanka a 2-1 series win, a great accomplishment for the team.