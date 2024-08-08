Published 14:23 IST, August 8th 2024
Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama charged for breaching ICC anti-corruption code
Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including failure to report match-fixing approach without delay and disruption of evidence.
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board | Image: Sri Lanka Cricket
