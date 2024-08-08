sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 14:23 IST, August 8th 2024

Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama charged for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including failure to report match-fixing approach without delay and disruption of evidence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sri Lanka Cricket
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board | Image: Sri Lanka Cricket
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:23 IST, August 8th 2024