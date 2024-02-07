Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 22:03 IST
WATCH| Sri Lanka keeper takes a mind-boggling catch with MS Dhoni-esque level thinking
Sadeera Samarawickrama pulled off a brilliant MS Dhoni-esque dismissal during the one-off Test match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
On the first day of the one-off Test match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Colombo, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama showcased remarkable skill behind the stumps to dismiss Afghanistan's number three batsman, Rahmat Shah. Sadeera pulled off a brilliant MS Dhoni-esque dismissal.
- MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020
- Currently, Dhoni only plays for CSK in the Indian Premier League
- Dhoni's amazing career has inspired many across the world
Sadeera Samarawickrama pulls off a Dhoni-esque dismissal
Rahmat Shah, who seemed set to achieve a rare Test century, attempted a paddle-sweep against Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. However, Sadeera Samarawickrama, displaying impressive agility, swiftly moved towards leg slip and completed a sensational catch.
Rahmat Shah came to the crease early in the innings after the dismissal of Ibrahim Zadran for a duck. He went on to form 50-plus partnerships with Noor Ali Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi, guiding Afghanistan past the 150-run mark and holding one end of the crease securely.
Despite Rahmat Shah's resilient innings, his paddle sweep led to his downfall as Sadeera Samarawickrama's quick movements behind the stumps resulted in the dismissal at 91. This setback left Afghanistan at 198 all-out in the first innings. Sri Lanka then closed the day at a score of 80/0 in 14 overs.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:03 IST
