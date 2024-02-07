Advertisement

On the first day of the one-off Test match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Colombo, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama showcased remarkable skill behind the stumps to dismiss Afghanistan's number three batsman, Rahmat Shah. Sadeera pulled off a brilliant MS Dhoni-esque dismissal.

Sadeera Samarawickrama pulls off a Dhoni-esque dismissal

Rahmat Shah, who seemed set to achieve a rare Test century, attempted a paddle-sweep against Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. However, Sadeera Samarawickrama, displaying impressive agility, swiftly moved towards leg slip and completed a sensational catch.

Phenomenal take by Sadeera Samarawickrama to dismiss Rahmat Shah 🥵 #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/58O6FVHLAE — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) February 2, 2024

Rahmat Shah came to the crease early in the innings after the dismissal of Ibrahim Zadran for a duck. He went on to form 50-plus partnerships with Noor Ali Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi, guiding Afghanistan past the 150-run mark and holding one end of the crease securely.

Despite Rahmat Shah's resilient innings, his paddle sweep led to his downfall as Sadeera Samarawickrama's quick movements behind the stumps resulted in the dismissal at 91. This setback left Afghanistan at 198 all-out in the first innings. Sri Lanka then closed the day at a score of 80/0 in 14 overs.