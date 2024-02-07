English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Sri Lanka set to host ICC AGM in July, reveals sports minister Harin Fernando

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual General Meeting will be held in July in Sri Lanka after their suspension is removed, the nation's minister of sports Harin Fernando announced on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Sri Lanka Cricket
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board | Image:Sri Lanka Cricket
With their suspension lifted, Sri Lanka will host the Annual General Meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July, the country's sports minister Harin Fernando said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended for government interference in its functioning. It cost the island nation an opportunity to host the Under-19 World Cup which is currently underway in South Africa.

"Sri Lanka gets to host the ICC AGM from July 19-22 in Colombo. This will be a great boost for Sri Lanka with regards to cricket and tourism," Fernando, who is also the minister of tourism, said in a statement.

SLC was suspended in November for not meeting its ICC Member obligations, specifically, failing to independently manage its affairs and prevent government interference in the regulation and administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Roshan Ranasinghe, the predecessor of Fernando, appointed an interim committee, alleging corruption in SLC. The committee was headed by the former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

The ICC declared that Ranasinghe's action to appoint an interim committee was a serious breach of its governance rules.

However, the suspension was lifted on Sunday after Fernando, in December, annulled the gazette issued by Ranasinghe.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:12 IST

