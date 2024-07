Published 18:28 IST, July 28th 2024

Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to clinch the title

Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69 not out) shone brightly as Sri Lanka thrashed India by eight wickets to win their first ever Women’s T20 Asia Cup title here on Sunday.