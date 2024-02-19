Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How to watch the SL vs AFG 2nd T20I in India, UK, SL & AFG?
A spicy competition is all set to take place in Dambulla as hosts Sri Lanka are set to clash against the visiting Afghanistan in the second T20I match. With the first match ending in a nail-biting finish, Sri Lanka reigned supreme. The Afghans will be ready to fight back as they will aim for a win to level the series.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming: All broadcast, streaming & other details you need to know
When will the SL vs AFG 2nd T20I Match take place?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Match will take place on Monday, February 19th, and will take place from 07:00 PM onwards.
Where will the SL vs AFG 2nd T20I Match take place?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Match will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live telecast in India via the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming via the SonyLiv & Fancode app and website.
How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live telecast via TNT Sports. The match will take place at 02:30 PM BST.
How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in SL?
Fans in SL can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live telecast via Ten Cricket, Siyatha TV, and the official YouTube channel for Sri Lanka Cricket. The match will take place at 07:00 PM
How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in AFG?
Fans in the US can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Telecast via Ariana TVN, RTA Sports at 06:00 PM
SL vs AFG 2nd T20I: Full Squad
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando
Afghanistan Full: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Qais Ahmad
Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:20 IST