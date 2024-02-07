Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: How To Watch SL vs ZIM 2nd T20 in India, UK, USA, SL & Africa?

Let's take a look at the important details regarding the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match. Know how to watch the live streaming and more.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Sri Lanka clinched the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe by 3 wickets. Zimbabwe set a target of 143/5, with Sikandar Raza's impressive 62 runs. In response, Sri Lanka reached 144/7, led by Angelo Mathews' valuable 46 runs. The 2nd T20I features Sri Lanka with a  1-0 series lead against Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium.

3 things you need to know 

  • Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets in the 1st T20I 
  • Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be played today 
  • Sri Lanka is likely to secure the series today 

When will the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe be played?

The 2nd  T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on January 16, Tuesaday.

Where will the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe be played?

The R Premadasa Stadium will host the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

When does the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe start?

The 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will commence at 7 p.m. IST on Tuesday.

Which TV networks will show the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in India ?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be televised live in India on the SonyLIV app and website.

Which TV networks will show the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Ten Cricket (Dialog) and SLT (IPTV) in Sri Lanka. 

Which TV networks will show the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Africa? 

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on  SuperSport (TV and Digital) in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Which TV networks will show the 2nd  T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the UK and the USA?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on TNT (TV and Digital) in the UK and there is no broadcast in the USA. 

What are Zimbabwe's and Sri Lanka's complete squads for the 2nd  T20I?

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya

Zimbabwe Full Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba. 

