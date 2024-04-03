×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Sri Lanka wins 2nd test by 192 runs to sweep two-test series over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka has beaten Bangladesh by 192 runs during the first session of the fifth day Wednesday to sweep the two-test series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Image: BCB
Sri Lanka has beaten Bangladesh by 192 runs during the first session of the fifth day Wednesday to sweep the two-test series.

Sri Lanka scored 531 and 157-7 declared. Bangladesh scored 178 in its first innings and was out for 318 in its second on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka won the first test by 328 runs.

