Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

STANDOUT all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja makes SPEICAL gesture towards wife Rivaba after India's win

Following India's reverberating win over England in Rajkot, Man of the Match Ravindra Jadeja made a special gesture towards wife Rivaba Jadeja.

Republic Sports Desk
Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba
Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba | Image:ravindrajadeja/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India mauled the England side by a whopping 434 runs on Day 4 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot. The standout all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match. Jadeja scored a needful century in the first innings and took a total of 7 scalps at his home ground.

Also Read | 'You're not the whole team': Ex-Pakistan director Hafeez reveals secrets

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Man of the Match award to wife Rivaba

After being awarded the prize, Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his Man of the Match award to his wife Rivaba Jadeja. Jadeja's performance came at a time when the couple is enduring turmoil at the personal front. Ahead of the start of the 3rd Test, Jadeja's father claimed that he is not on talking terms with his son and daughter-in-law. He also said that Ravindra's demeanor towards him and his sister changed following his marriage to Rivaba.

Advertisement

However, Jadeja did not let the tensions at home affect his game. Rather, he channeled an exceptional side and walked away as the biggest match-winner. Following the end of the 3rd Test, Jadeja expressed satisfaction with his performance and dedicated the "special Man of the Match" award to his wife.

"It is a special feeling to take a 5-wicket haul in the second innings. And that too, a hundred and a 5-wicket haul in the same Test is special," Jadeja said in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday.

Advertisement

"This is a special Man of the Match at my home ground. I would like to dedicate this award to my wife. She has been working hard behind the scenes, mentally. She always gives me confidence," he added.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's latest post has massive hint on Team India's future plans

Advertisement

India vs England: Team India registers its biggest run-margin victory in Tests

Though Rohit Sharma made England fielders perspire for a few more overs, in the end, it only proved to be a further addition to an ocean. Chasing 557, England were never in the game, and after just 40 overs they succumbed to a record-breaking 434-run loss. While there were many contenders, Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the stand performed for his all-round show and was given the Player of the Match award. With the win, India take a 2-1 lead in the series. The 4th Test will begin on February 23.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

18 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

22 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

24 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

26 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

33 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo