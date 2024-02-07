Advertisement

On the second day of the first Test match between England and India, England started their innings and scored 246 runs before being bowled out in 64.3 overs. In response, India's batting performance led them to a commanding lead of 175 runs by reaching 421/7 in 110 overs at stumps. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 81 runs from 155 balls and Axar Patel's 35 not out from 62 balls for India. England's bowling efforts were led by T. Hartley with figures of 2/131 in 25 overs and R. Ahmed with 1/105 in 23 overs. The match continued to be evenly poised with India having the upper hand going into day 3 of the test match.

3 things you need to know

India lead by 175 runs

Jadeja is unbeaten making 81 runs with Axar Patel, who has 35 runs

India is currently 421/7 in 110 overs

Sanjay Manjrekar made a huge statement about Shubman Gill

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his thoughts on Shubman Gill's strategy during India's innings against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Gill scored 23 runs from 66 deliveries, including two boundaries, before falling to rookie spinner Tom Hartley early on Day 2. Despite contributions from KL Rahul (86), Yashasvi Jaiswal (80), and Ravindra Jadeja (81*), who drove India to a dominating 175-run advantage by the conclusion of the second day, Manjrekar believes Gill's comparatively sluggish batting rate went against him. Gill's strike rate of 34.84 was regarded as one of the slowest among Indian players in the first Test. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said:

“Shubman Gill’s decision to bat slower than the need of the hour went against him. You’ve to look at the way he got out. You got the impression when he played the shot that he was trying to break the shackles somewhat, trying to hit over the infield. It was a bit of a grind for Shubman Gill,” “We’ve been talking a lot about backfoot play on turning pitches against spinners and when you look at the backfoot play of Gill, you’ll see that there’s hardly any. He’s only trying to defend with a pretty rigid bat instead of trying to maneuver it. This is something that I’m sure Gill will start working on. No better person than Rahul Dravid to be there with him to just encourage him to play more of the backfoot,”

Sanjay Manjrekar emphasised the necessity of Shubman Gill improving his backfoot technique, pointing out that the 24-year-old appeared to be taking a strict defensive stance. Gill's recent troubles with form were highlighted, with his last memorable performance coming in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in November 2023, when he struck a half-century.