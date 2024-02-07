English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

'State of affair in Pakistan cricket is really sad': PAK Batting great Javed Miandad

Renowned batsman Javed Miandad has bemoaned the management of cricket in the nation, claiming that the players' trust has been undermined by the team's frequent changes and appointments.

Press Trust Of India
Javed Miandad
Javed Miandad | Image:X/@Javed__Miandad
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Batting great Javed Miandad has lamented the way cricket is being run in the country, saying frequent appointments and changes in the Pakistan team has shaken the confidence of the players.

"I have not seen cricket governance anywhere in the world like we see in Pakistan and these state of affairs are really sad," Miandad told media during a ceremony held here to launch the Sindh Premier League.

Advertisement

The former Pakistan skipper, who appeared in 124 Tests, said the governance of cricket in recent times had a bad effect on the team and players as well.

"I don't think anywhere such frequent appointments and changes in cricket are made and it only means that we don't have continuity in our cricket structure and more importantly the players don't gain confidence," he said.

Advertisement

There has been a string of appointments in Pakistan cricket following the ODI World Cup with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood named as T20I and Test captains respectively after Babar Azam stepped down from all formats.

Mohammad Hafeez too was appointed as director of cricket after the World Cup in India.

Advertisement

Miandad said Pakistan was slowly falling behind other teams because of the way sport was being run in the country by the cricket board.

"Since last year we have had a really bad time in terms of our team’s performances and people who have no knowledge of cricket sit and take decisions which affect the entire structure in the country," he complained.

Advertisement

Pakistan team has recently lost the three-Test series against Australia 0-3, before going down 1-4 in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Govt to challenge EU's carbon tax proposal at WTO

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement