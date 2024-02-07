Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Ben Stokes' fielding brilliance sent Jadeja to pavilion, shifts match in England’s favour

Ravindra Jadeja was playing on 2 runs when a reverse flick from Ben Stokes while diving ran him out and sent him back to the pavilion.

Garvit Parashar
England Takes Control as India Faces Uphill Battle in First Test
England Takes Control as India Faces Uphill Battle in First Test | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The test series between India and England has taken an interesting turn, where once it was looking like a match given in the hands of India, after Ollie Pope’s knock of 196 has shifted a little towards the English side.

England gave a target of 231 to the Indian side which was looking for an easy one for the home side but it was not.  Despite Jack Leach bowling with a strapped left leg, and Tom Hartley recovering from a tough start in Test cricket, the left-arm spinner claimed all three wickets that fell, and India reached Tea at 95/3.

3 things you need to know

  • England batted first in the test match, and score 246
  • Indian side score 436 runs in the first innings
  • Ollie Pop score 196 runs in England's second innings

Ben Stokes pulls off an extraordinary run out

To counter the spinners turning the ball away from right-handers, India strategically introduced left-handed Axar Patel at No.5. This tactic paid off, as Patel took on leggie Rehan Ahmed, forcing him to alter his lengths. Patel's aggressive play resulted in a 13-run over, including two well-executed drives and a pulled four. KL Rahul, on the other hand, employed the sweep shot against Hartley. By the end of the second session, the duo had brought India within 136 runs of the target.

Ravindra Jadeja was playing on 2 runs when a reverse flick from Ben Stokes while diving ran him out and sent him back to the pavilion.

Unfortunately for India, the situation deteriorated rapidly after Tea, with wickets falling quickly. The home side found themselves struggling at 178/7 as England further solidified their control over the first Test. The Indian side still needs 56 runs but they are 7 wickets down with Ashwin and Bumrah batting. 
 

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

