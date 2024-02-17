Advertisement

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India's spin bowling sensation Kuldeep Yadav displayed palpable excitement after dismissing Ben Duckett during Day 3 of the third Test match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The dismissal unfolded after Duckett tapped a short and wide delivery from Kuldeep Yadav towards the off-side. Shubman Gill took an easy catch at short cover as Duckett went back to the pavilion for 153 off 151 balls.

India vs England: Ben Duckett gets out in one of the softest dismissals

Ben Stokes was stunned by what just happened as even Indian players seemed to be confused about their luck. Duckett gifted his wicket to India with the softest of softest dismissals. Rohit Sharma was clearly elated after Duckett's big error as he celebrated with aplomb.

Following Stokes' dismissal, England's batting lineup collapsed rapidly, akin to a pack of cards, as Mohammed Siraj claimed a four-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja secured two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah managed to take one wicket.

Ashwin had also contributed with a wicket before withdrawing from the match due to a medical emergency in his family.

England got bowled out for 319 with their last eight wickets falling for 95 runs. India took a 126-run lead into their second innings.

As far as the first innings is concerned, India scored a mammoth 445 runs thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112). Sarfaraz Khan also contributed to the tally with his quickfire 62 runs on debut. For England, Mark Wood picked up a four-wicket haul in the opening innings.

