A heartwarming exchange between India's U19 cricket stars Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek during their team's match against Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni has captivated social media. In the midst of India's struggle in the summit clash, Tiwari, the fast bowler, can be seen offering words of encouragement to Murugan, aiming to uplift his spirits despite the daunting situation.

Naman Tiwari's words of encouragement for Abhishek Murugan

Australia emerged victorious in the final, defeating India by 79 runs to claim the U19 World Cup 2024 title. Despite India's inability to chase down the target of 254 runs, Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek displayed resilience, forging a 46-run partnership for the 9th wicket in the face of adversity.

In a poignant moment captured before the 4th ball of the 38th over, with India requiring 103 runs from 75 deliveries with just two wickets remaining, Tiwari's motivational words to Abhishek resonated deeply.

Naman Tiwari was heard acknowledging the likely outcome of the match as he emphasized the invaluable lessons they would take home from the U19 World Cup final, fostering a positive outlook amidst the impending defeat.

Tiwari Saying to Murugan:

India were bowled out for 174 runs with Abhishek scoring 42 runs. Mahli Beardman was named the player of the match in the final for picking up three wickets. This was Australia's fourth title in the age group ICC tournament.