English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

'Remember, WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's words with Murugan, a lesson for all

Australia emerged victorious in the final, defeating India by 79 runs to claim the U19 World Cup 2024 title.

Vishal Tiwari
Naman Tiwari and Abhishek Murugan
Naman Tiwari and Abhishek Murugan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A heartwarming exchange between India's U19 cricket stars Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek during their team's match against Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni has captivated social media. In the midst of India's struggle in the summit clash, Tiwari, the fast bowler, can be seen offering words of encouragement to Murugan, aiming to uplift his spirits despite the daunting situation.

Naman Tiwari's words of encouragement for Abhishek Murugan

Australia emerged victorious in the final, defeating India by 79 runs to claim the U19 World Cup 2024 title. Despite India's inability to chase down the target of 254 runs, Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek displayed resilience, forging a 46-run partnership for the 9th wicket in the face of adversity.

In a poignant moment captured before the 4th ball of the 38th over, with India requiring 103 runs from 75 deliveries with just two wickets remaining, Tiwari's motivational words to Abhishek resonated deeply. 

Advertisement

Naman Tiwari was heard acknowledging the likely outcome of the match as he emphasized the invaluable lessons they would take home from the U19 World Cup final, fostering a positive outlook amidst the impending defeat.

India were bowled out for 174 runs with Abhishek scoring 42 runs. Mahli Beardman was named the player of the match in the final for picking up three wickets. This was Australia's fourth title in the age group ICC tournament. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

12 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

14 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

17 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

28 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

34 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

40 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  2. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos12 minutes ago

  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement