Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

'STUPID word workload': Sunil Gavaskar goes BALLISTIC over the thought of resting Jasprit Bumrah

Sunil Gavaskar fumed over the speculations that suggest Jasprit Bumrah could be given rest in the 3rd IND vs ENG Test, owing to workload management.

Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar | Image:PTI
Jasprit Bumrah fired on all cylinders for India in the 2nd Test against England. The pacer took 9 scalps in the match to emerge as the biggest match-winner. Following the exceptional performance, Jasprit Bumrah may enter into the Rajkot Test with a definite momentum. However, ahead of the start of the match there are speculations hovering that he may not feature in the India vs England 3rd Test.

Sunil Gavaskar is livid at the thought of resting Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricket's batting great, Sunil Gavaskar, expressed disappointment with speculations that team management may rest ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as part of workload management for the third Test against England in Rajkot. 

The 30-year-old has been in excellent form, taking 15 wickets in the two Tests thus far at an astounding average of 10.66. Bumrah's 6/45 first-innings session, followed by three wickets in the second innings, propelled India to a series-levelling 106-run victory in the second Test.

"So, to use that stupid word workload makes zero sense, especially when you see that in the two Test matches that have been played so far, Bumrah has bowled one delivery less than 58 overs. That translates to an average of around 15 overs per innings so far. Now, nobody in their right mind would suggest that he has been over-bowled," Gavaskar via. Sportstar column.

"There were reports in some outlets that Jasprit Bumrah would be rested because of the so-called workload management. Fortunately, that hasn’t happened and Bumrah continues to be the vice-captain of the team. The series is still level, and there’s the psychological advantage that Bumrah holds on the English batters with his destructive bowling," added Gavaskar.

Bumrah bowled nearly 34 of his 58 overs in the second Test. The team management considered resting him for the third Test to keep him fresh for the final two games of the series. It's also worth noting that the ace pacer was out for a year with a back issue before returning last August.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

