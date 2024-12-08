'You Can’t Be Sitting': Gavaskar Laments Team India's Disastrous Defeat In Adelaide Pink Ball Test

Team India failed to capitalize on Australia in the Adelaide Test after they let go of getting a 2-0 lead. The Aussies were utterly dominant with the Pink ball, while the Men in Blue have failed to stand up to the challenge. Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was particularly upset over India's shortcomings and schooled the team after they conceded a win in the second test at Adelaide.

Sunil Gavaskar's Harsh Critique After India’s Nightmare in Adelaide Test

After Team India suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia in the second test, Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India to make use of the extra time they have in store and undergo some practice and tune up the skills before heading to the next location for the remaining part of the series. The former Indian cricketer suggested training up as the bowlers did not look in rhythm and the batters also failed to get runs in the Adelaide Test.

"Look at the remainder of the series as a three-match series. Forget it was a five-Test series. What I would like this Indian team to do is use the next couple of days for practice. It’s very important. You can’t be sitting in your hotel room or wherever you’re going because you have come here to play cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leave the field after their loss in the second cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"You don’t have to practice the whole day. You can practice a session in the morning or afternoon, whichever time you choose, but do not waste these days. You would have been here playing a Test match if the Test match were to go on for five days. You have to get yourself that much more time to get into the rhythm because you have not got the runs. Your bowlers haven’t got the rhythm. There are others too who need time in the middle," Sunil Gavaskar said while speaking to the broadcasters.

Australia Run Rampant Over Team India In Adelaide Pink Ball Test, Level Series 1-1

Australia maintained their unblemished record in day/night Tests and tied the five-match series 1-1, bouncing back in style after their Perth debacle. It was the shortest Test between India and Australia in terms of balls bowled. Only 1031 balls were bowled, out of a possible 2700 legal deliveries. Australia needed to score only 19 runs and completed the formalities in 3.2 overs.

India's second innings lasted 36.5 overs, with skipper Pat Cummins claiming 5 for 57 with the short ball. Scott Boland (3/51) caused early damage, while Mitchell Starc (2/60) contributed with crucial wickets.