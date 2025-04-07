'Total Lack Of Sensitivity': Sunil Gavaskar Slams ECB’s Imperial Mindset Over Their Decision To Retire The Pataudi Trophy

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his disappointment over the England Cricket Board's decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy. He expressed surprise over the board's peculiar choice to retire a trophy which is named after an individual. Gavaskar believes the ECB's decision displayed a lack of sensitivity towards the contributions made by the legendary Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi in the game.

Sunil Gavaskar Upset Over ECB's Decision To Retire Pataudi Trophy

The England Cricket Board has decided to retire the illustrious Pataudi Trophy, a title which is presented to the winner of the bilateral Test series between India and England. The Pataudi Trophy was initially presented in 2007 to commemorate the 75 years of bilateral cricket series between the two nations. The title was named after former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, and the ECB informed their decision to the cricketer's family. However, Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with England Cricket's decision.

"The recent news that the ECB is going to retire the Pataudi Trophy, given to the winners of the Test series between England and India in England, is disturbing indeed. This is the first time one has heard of a trophy named after individual players being retired, though the decision is entirely the ECB’s, and the BCCI may well have been informed. It shows a total lack of sensitivity to the contribution made by the Pataudis to cricket in both England and India," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his Sportstar column.

Sunil Gavaskar Urges Indian Cricketers To Avoid Naming Trophies After Them

Further in his column, Sunil Gavaskar has asked Indian cricketers not to oblige with requests to name trophies after them because he believes they will face the same fate as Tiger Pataudi once they are gone.

"There may well be a new trophy named after more recent players, and here’s hoping that if an Indian player has been approached, he will have the good sense to politely decline — not only out of respect for two former India captains but also to avoid the same fate of having a trophy named after him retired after he is gone," Gavaskar added.