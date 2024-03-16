Advertisement

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Surrey (SUR) and Hampshire (HAM). The SUR vs HAM match will be played at Kennington Oval, London. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Thursday, September 3 and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the Vitality T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Surrey are positioned at the bottom of the South Group and haven't won a single game yet in the Vitality Blast. They will look to put up a powerful show with home advantage by their side against Hampshire, to stay relevant in the tournament. Hampshire will look to capitalise on the momentum they gained post their comprehensive victory against Essex.

However, big international names in the Surrey team will give them major confidence such as Hashim Amla, Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Tom Curran, all of whom have played in major T20 leagues such as the IPL in the past. On the other hand, Hampshire will be boosted with the presence of Pakistan's pace prodigy, Shaheen Shah Afridi and England international James Vince in the team.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Having almost crossed the line in a tie, to scoring a single point due to their rain abandoned game, Surrey will look to score a victory in this encounter to bounce back in the tournament. Hampshire's thumping win in their last encounter will give them the much-needed confidence going into the game as both the teams look to register a valuable victory in their contest.

SUR vs HAM live scores: Pitch and weather report

After rain playing spoilsport on Wednesday, cricket fans will be hoping for uninterrupted cricketing action today. Fortunately, conditions seem much improved on Thursday. According to Accuweather, the conditions will be partly cloudy and dry. There may be light showers before the match. The pitch at Kennington Oval is bound to assist the seam bowlers early on. With the cloud cover, the pace bowlers will have a great time bowling on this surface. The average score for the venue is 163.

SUR vs HAM live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For SUR vs HAM live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Surrey, Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The Vitality T20 Blast match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). The English T20 Blast live in India will have select matches on FanCode by Dream Sports as well.

SUR vs HAM live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Surrey: Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman, Sam Curran, Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett.

Hampshire: Rilee Rossouw, Tom Alsop, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast and Shaheen Afridi.