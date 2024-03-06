Advertisement

After his recovery from surgery, Suryakumar Yadav has made a promising return to the practice nets. The talented cricketer had been sidelined since the tour of South Africa, missing key events such as the T20I series against Afghanistan and the Test series versus England. As he resumes training, his dedication and resilience are evident, hinting at a determined comeback that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Suryakumar Yadav eyes to return in action for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024

The explosive batter for the Mumbai Indians and India, Suryakumar Yadav, just returned to the cricket pitch with promise after undergoing surgery in January 2024. Yadav demonstrated his abilities as he comfortably whacked the ball during practice sessions in anticipation of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, posting his progress on Instagram in the form of a video narrative.

Yadav's road to rehabilitation has been difficult because he hasn't been able to play competitive cricket since his involvement in India's T20I series against South Africa. On December 14, 2023, in Johannesburg, he suffered an ankle injury on a fielding error. Following tests, it was discovered that he had a sports hernia, which made his fitness issues worse and required him to take a long break until February 2024. As a result, he lost valuable training time before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav had Started batting in the nets after recovering from his surgery ahead of #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/wFZlyQv6HM — Priyanka Joshi (@Priyank79476502) March 6, 2024

For fans of Indian cricket as well as Mumbai Indians, Yadav's return to training is a ray of optimism. Yadav's inclusion in the Mumbai Indians provides a feeling of continuity amid the team's transition in leadership, especially when it comes to managing the difficult middle overs during games. Yadav wants to get back to his previous level of form and fitness as the IPL 2024 draws near to help his side win a lot of games. In addition, he will benefit greatly from playing in the Indian Premier League in a preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Yadav had been in outstanding form in the T20 format until he was injured. In his past two T20I matches against South Africa, he scored a century and a half-century. Yadav's comeback is expected to give his franchise and national team pursuits fresh life as he picks back up his training and prepares for competition.

Since making his debut in the T20I format in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has shown to be a powerful force with amazing statistics. With 60 T20I matches under his belt, Yadav has accumulated an incredible 2141 runs at an exceptional average of 45.55 and an explosive strike rate of 171.55. The fact that he has amassed four centuries and seventeen half-centuries in the course of just sixty matches is another evidence of his extraordinary consistency.