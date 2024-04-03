×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:09 IST

T20 World Cup: Additional tickets for two India games to go on sale from Thursday

India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing the hosts on June 12.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Image:T20 World Cup
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Additional tickets for six T20 World Cup matches in New York, including India's fixtures against Ireland and USA, will go on sale from Thursday.

India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing the hosts on June 12.

Advertisement

"Fans can now book their place at the World Cup, by accessing additional limited tickets for six matches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which includes India versus Ireland on 5 June and USA against India on 12 June," ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

"Limited tickets will also be available for all four matches at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, including the opening World Cup match featuring the USA and Canada on 1 June." A second timelapse video was also released to celebrate 60 days to go for the mega event, showcasing the progress made in the construction of the 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

The venue will host 8 matches including the big one between India and Pakistan on June 9, the tickets for which have been oversubscribed more than 200 times.

The T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 with the clash between USA and Canada, while the final will be played in Barbados on June 29. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

30 minutes ago
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

Image of Human Brain

31 minutes ago
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

IIT Graduate Caught Lying

35 minutes ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

35 minutes ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

35 minutes ago
Odisha FC

Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

36 minutes ago
Woman, Her Friend Who Faked Kidnapping From Kota To Fund Trip Abroad Found in Indore

Fake Kidnapping

37 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Suicide Prank Gone Wrong

38 minutes ago
Arnab Ask Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

Where Is The Money Trail?

39 minutes ago
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir

PSI Critically Injured

41 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

an hour ago
Celebrating The National Walking Day 2024

National Walking Day 2024

an hour ago
Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

an hour ago
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024

Independent Artist Day

an hour ago
LSG vs RCB

LSG beat RCB by 28 runs

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All-Black

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Never Takes Leaves, 'Rahul Baba' Travels Abroad in Summer: Shah

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'Tour of India showed how far behind I was': Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024: Shane Bond says THIS Player is the NEXT Suryakumar Yadav

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 'I didn't realize he was this young': Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo