Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

‘Taking the big players’ wickets felt very good’: Sharjah Warriors pacer Muhammad Jawadullah

The Sharjah Warriors lost to the MI Emirates in their DP World ILT20 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. UAE’s Muhammad Jawadullah took 3 wickets.

Republic Sports Desk
ILT20
ILT20 | Image:ILT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Sharjah Warriors lost to the MI Emirates in their DP World ILT20 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. However, this takes nothing away from the performance of UAE’s Muhammad Jawadullah, who bagged three important wickets for his side during crucial moments of the game.

Speaking after the game, the left-arm fast bowler revealed that he was ready for the challenge that this pitch was going to provide, and tried to bowl as well as he could to support the Warriors. “I was well-prepared for this pitch because I wanted to help my team as much as I could. I tried to bowl as many Yorkers as I could, and that helped me get three good wickets as well. I also had support from my teammates throughout so that helped a lot as well,” he said.

Jawadullah got the wicket of MI Emirates skipper Nicholas Pooran, as well as former India batter Ambati Rayudu and Akeal Hosein. Sharing his thoughts about his performance, the 24-year-old said, “Taking the wickets of some of the big players is always a very good feeling for any bowler, including me. Especially such big players who are internationally renowned, it helps boost my confidence as a bowler. I hope I can carry this momentum into the next matches as take my team to victory.

The cricketing mentality displayed by Jawadullah was important on the Sharjah pitch, as the left-armer used his experience to finish with figures of 3/31. Talking about the pitch, the pacer said, “On the Sharjah pitches, the length balls as well as the Yorkers are the best balls to bowl for a fast bowler. They help us take the most wickets, and also work in our favour in crunch situations.”

The Warriors will now host the Desert Vipers in their next clash for the season, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, in a bid to bounce back from this loss.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

