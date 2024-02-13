Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal excluded from BCB's central contracts list

Press Trust Of India
Tamim Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal reacts after losing his wicket | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Out-of-favour Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been excluded from the BCB's central contracts list for 2024, putting a question mark on the veteran cricketer's international future.

Former captain Tamim, who had retired from international cricket in July last year, had reversed his decision within 24 hours after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked him to continue.

Tamim's decision to quit the game was because of his worsening relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, who had questioned the left-handed batter's professionalism.

BCB's move to leave Tamim out of the central contract list on Monday is an indication he is no longer in their scheme of things for 2024.

BCB handed out central contracts to 21 cricketers, out of which Shoriful Islam and new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the all-format deals.

Right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed has been dropped from the Test contract after he reportedly opted out. He has, however, retained his ODI and T20I contracts.

Besides Tamim, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain have also been excluded from the central contracts list.

Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan are the new entrants in the central contract.

During the meeting, the BCB also approved the salary contracts of 85 first-class cricketers.

Central contracts list

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam.

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan.

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

