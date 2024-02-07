Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that the TATA Group has been given title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League for a period of five years. The renowned Indian conglomerate, recognized for its numerous business verticals, has expanded its connection with the BCCI by acquiring title sponsorship for a record INR 2500 crore. This sum is the league's largest sponsorship amount in history.

3 things you need to know

Last year’s title sponsor was VIVO

TATA Group acquired ‌title sponsorship of the IPL for the next 5 years

The cost of acquisition for the title sponsor was INR 2500 crore

This is the 2nd time TATA Group has acquired the title sponsorship of the IPL

TATA Group formerly owned title sponsorship rights for the IPL between 2022 and 2023. The corporation also serves as the title sponsor of the Women's Premier League, the world's largest women's T20 competition. The multi-year agreement between TATA Group and the BCCI demonstrates the ongoing partnership between the business tycoons and the richest cricket board in the world, underlining their commitment to the growth and success of cricket in India. According to the official IPL website,



Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, said:

"We are elated to announce the partnership with the TATA Group as the Title Sponsors of the IPL. The league has transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide with its unmatched blend of skill, excitement, and entertainment. Similarly, the TATA Group, rooted in India, has emerged as a symbol of excellence, making its mark across diverse global sectors. This collaboration embodies the spirit of growth, innovation, and a mutual dedication to excellence. The unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage.”

Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson of IPL, said:

“The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL’s journey. The record-breaking sum of INR 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports. This unprecedented amount not only sets a new benchmark in the history of the league but also reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact. TATA Group’s commitment to cricket and sports is truly commendable, and we look forward to scaling new heights together and providing fans with unparalleled cricketing entertainment.”