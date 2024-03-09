Advertisement

Team India have destroyed England, one of the Test Cricket powerhouses, in the five-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led team put up a commanding stance throughout the series. While England secured a win in the inaugural match, the Men in Blue fought back hard to attain the 3-1 lead to win the series. With the conclusion of the Dharamshala Test, India take a 4-1 lead and have destroyed England's Bazball strategy.

India end Test series against England with a win in Dharamshala

The Indian Cricket Team have defeated England in the final Test match of the series in Dharamshala. The hosts won the match by an innings and 64 runs. It is a mighty setback for England as the series loss to India will be their heaviest Test series defeat in the Bazball era. Surprisingly, the Men in Blue, that had a relatively young side in action, delivered a lesson to the Three Lions over the implementation of Bazball, which failed to perform under Indian conditions. With the win, India claimed the series 4-1.

That series winning feeling 😃#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 complete a 4⃣-1⃣ series victory with a remarkable win 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vkfQz5A2hy — BCCI (@BCCI)

In the final moments, Jasprit Bumrah took the catch after Joe Root sent the ball flying towards the boundary. Root was the last hope for the Three Lions who was powering through the match and had reached 84 runs.

In the air and taken by Jasprit Bumrah! 💪



Kuldeep Yadav with the final wicket 😃



End of the match and series in Dharamsala ⛰️



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/wlOYofabuC — BCCI (@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin picked a match haul of nine wickets as India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test on Saturday. Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin made sure it would be a memorable one as he added five wickets in the second innings to his haul of four in the first essay.

With the series already in bag, India were playing for crucial World Test Championship points and England made their job simpler by self-imploding on day three. With Rohit Sharma not taking the field due to a stiff back, Bumrah led the side in the middle besides opening the bowling alongside Ashwin.

For India, the series was a remarkable success considering they had the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami unavailable throughout. The youngsters, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, grabbed the opportunities in the seniors' absence to give the team management more options for the future.

