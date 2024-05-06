Advertisement

Sporting kit manufacturer Adidas on Monday unveiled the new Team India jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Adidas utilized social media platforms to release a video capturing the unveiling event held in Dharamsala. The footage features Indian captain Rohit Sharma alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, observing as a helicopter ascends into the sky, showcasing the new giant-sized India kit.

One jersey. One Nation.

Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey.



Available in stores and online from 7th may, at 10:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/PkQKweEv95 — adidas (@adidas)

The video unveils the new Indian T20I kit, which features a vibrant fusion of blue and orange hues. The shirt showcases orange shoulders, contrasting against the predominantly blue fabric, accentuated by parallel orange stripes extending down to the waist. Notably, the iconic three Adidas stripes adorn the jersey in white.

The debut of this new jersey will take place at the T20 World Cup 2024. The marquee ICC tournament is scheduled to commence on June 2 across the USA and the West Indies.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

