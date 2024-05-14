Advertisement

BCCI on Monday have started the first round of screening process to select Team India's new head coach to succeed Rahul Dravid as his tenure is set to expire post the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jay Shah last week revealed that Rahul Dravid will have to apply for the head coach position of Team India if he wants to extend his stint but as per reports the coach isn't keen on continuing.

With Rahul Dravid most likely heading out as BCCI, opened applications it created a buzz and intrigue as to who will be in the hot seat for the Men in Blue post the T20 World Cup. However, before the screening process even begins fans on Social Media have already predicted on who will be the new Team India head coach.

Fans on Social Media name Team India's Head Coach

As soon as BCCI, announced the applications for new Head Coach were open, fans were quick to express that what is the point of going through this process when everyone knows that VVS Laxman the man who was interim to Rahul Dravid in his absence will take over the responsibilities of head coach.

VVS Laxman with Hardik Pandya, Image/AP

One fan took to social media to say that the BCCI should cary out the process fairly and not just see it as a formality to announce VVS Laxman as new head coach.

I really hope it's a fair process and not just a mere formality just to announce VVS Laxman as the next head coach. https://t.co/pj36FtiPgM — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha)

Other fan simply asked what's the point of going through this elaborate process?

What's the point of this? They'll pick VVS Laxman at last https://t.co/Pw4WxgxzCn — Abhi⚒️ (@abhi_backup07)

There are fans who want BCCI to look outside the pools of Indian Head coaches and explore options like Mike Hesson, Tom Moody.

the bestest of foreign coaches with experience and past success will apply for the job but little do they know that these chomus have pre decided to elect VVS Laxman as the next one https://t.co/o2PQle6Yyi — cricket is over (@anubhav__tweets)

VVS Laxman will be the next coach. https://t.co/1z9NYvUjb7 — ⁷ (Dhoni Ka Parivar) (@MsdianReturns)