Updated May 14th, 2024 at 15:03 IST
'They'll pick him': India's next coach after Rahul Dravid already named after BCCI invites applicant
BCCI have invited applications for new Team India head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure is about to come to an end. The replacement is set to be named.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
BCCI on Monday have started the first round of screening process to select Team India's new head coach to succeed Rahul Dravid as his tenure is set to expire post the T20 World Cup 2024.
Jay Shah last week revealed that Rahul Dravid will have to apply for the head coach position of Team India if he wants to extend his stint but as per reports the coach isn't keen on continuing.
Advertisement
With Rahul Dravid most likely heading out as BCCI, opened applications it created a buzz and intrigue as to who will be in the hot seat for the Men in Blue post the T20 World Cup. However, before the screening process even begins fans on Social Media have already predicted on who will be the new Team India head coach.
Also Read | 'The moment Hardik Pandya walked out, Rohit and Surya left the nets': Massive Rift in MI camp
Advertisement
Fans on Social Media name Team India's Head Coach
As soon as BCCI, announced the applications for new Head Coach were open, fans were quick to express that what is the point of going through this process when everyone knows that VVS Laxman the man who was interim to Rahul Dravid in his absence will take over the responsibilities of head coach.
Advertisement
One fan took to social media to say that the BCCI should cary out the process fairly and not just see it as a formality to announce VVS Laxman as new head coach.
Other fan simply asked what's the point of going through this elaborate process?
There are fans who want BCCI to look outside the pools of Indian Head coaches and explore options like Mike Hesson, Tom Moody.
Also Read | Below 60 years': BCCI reveals 4 conditions for new Team India head coach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 14th, 2024 at 14:48 IST