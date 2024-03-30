Advertisement

The 15-member squad for India's upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies is expected to be announced by the last week of April, according to a BCCI insider. The ICC's deadline for team submissions is May 1. Nevertheless, all participating teams will have the opportunity to modify their initial squads until May 25.

"The Indian team will be selected sometime during the last week of April, the time by which the first half of IPL will be over and national selection committee will be in a position to assess form and fitness of the contenders," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

"The first batch of cricketers will leave for New York immediately after the end of the league stage of IPL on May 19. Those players, whose teams won't qualify for the final four will be going early, like it happened during WTC finals last year," the source was quoted as saying to PTI.

What happens if a World Cup prospect gets injured in IPL?

With the tournament being held in the USA and West Indies, it is expected that a few of the stand-bys will also travel with the team so that there is no logistical nightmare in case any player from the main squad gets injured or has to pull out due to unforeseen circumstances.

The four national selectors are travelling to watch most of the matches as this is the World Cup unlike other editions when they travel for a select few games but keep a track on TV.

"Obviously, if any centrally contracted or targeted player gets injured, his case will automatically come under the purview of the NCA's Medicine and Sports Science team.

"Also for the centrally contracted players and targeted players (India A, Emerging India), the S&C coaches and physios need to keep NCA in loop. But when players are contracted with franchises, BCCI can't dictate how many matches they will play. As far as bowlers are concerned, it is only four overs," the source added.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature a record 20 teams, an increase from the 16 teams in the 2022 edition. With 55 matches scheduled, this tournament will be the largest cricket event ever organized by the ICC. Alongside the two host countries, the top eight teams from the previous competition secured automatic qualification, as did the subsequent two teams from the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

The remaining eight spots were filled through regional qualification processes. Canada and Uganda will make their debut appearances in the men's T20 World Cup, while the United States is set to participate for the first time as a co-host. Take a look at India's group stage fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024.



