Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:20 IST
'Technique he galat': Memes galore as netizens urge injured Rishabh Pant to return and rescue India
Following India's excruciating loss against England in the 1st Test in Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant's name came at the top of the trending list.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Team India fell flat against the blazing Bazball in the 1st Test that took place in Hyderabad. Courtesy of Ollie Pope's magnificent knock of 196 runs and Tom Hartley's exceptional 7-wicket haul, Team India received a humbling defeat of 28 runs at home. Netizens fumed over the ordinary batting of India in the 4th innings and following the loss, the name of wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, began trending on the social media platform X (Formerly known as Twitter).
3 things you need to know
- England beat India by 28 runs
- Ollie Pope scored a blistering knock of 196 runs
- Tom Hartley picked up 7 scalps in the 4th innings
Also Read | Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid register unwanted record as captain-coach duo
Advertisement
England registered a famous win against India in Hyderabad
England scripted a famous win against India in Hyderabad on Day 4 of the 1st Test. Considering they were burdened with the trail of 190 runs after the first innings, only a few would have given England a chance. However, the team rose in adversity and ended up winning the contest by 28 runs. Ollie Pope was adjudged the man of the match for his scintillating century knock.
Advertisement
Also Read | Where exactly did India lose 1st Test against ENG? 4 factors that show how 'Bazball' blazed through
Fans post memes calling Rishabh Pant to return and rescue India
Upon noticing the match, the netizens from India gave props to the visitors for their incredible performance but at the same time were bemused over the way Team India let the match slip from their grip. Thus, many handles began posting about the result and in the process, they recalled the injured Rishabh Pant, and comically urged him to come back to the side and solidify the batting line-up. Here's a potion of the meme fest.
Rishabh Pant is expected to make his return at IPL 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:20 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.