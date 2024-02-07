Advertisement

Team India fell flat against the blazing Bazball in the 1st Test that took place in Hyderabad. Courtesy of Ollie Pope's magnificent knock of 196 runs and Tom Hartley's exceptional 7-wicket haul, Team India received a humbling defeat of 28 runs at home. Netizens fumed over the ordinary batting of India in the 4th innings and following the loss, the name of wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, began trending on the social media platform X (Formerly known as Twitter).

3 things you need to know

England beat India by 28 runs

Ollie Pope scored a blistering knock of 196 runs

Tom Hartley picked up 7 scalps in the 4th innings

England registered a famous win against India in Hyderabad

England scripted a famous win against India in Hyderabad on Day 4 of the 1st Test. Considering they were burdened with the trail of 190 runs after the first innings, only a few would have given England a chance. However, the team rose in adversity and ended up winning the contest by 28 runs. Ollie Pope was adjudged the man of the match for his scintillating century knock.

Fans post memes calling Rishabh Pant to return and rescue India

Upon noticing the match, the netizens from India gave props to the visitors for their incredible performance but at the same time were bemused over the way Team India let the match slip from their grip. Thus, many handles began posting about the result and in the process, they recalled the injured Rishabh Pant, and comically urged him to come back to the side and solidify the batting line-up. Here's a potion of the meme fest.

"You only miss the sun when it's start to snow"

Today every ICT Fan is missing Rishabh pant badly

No one can become a blind slogger today 🤡#ENGvsINDpic.twitter.com/RUbNoCkaQN — Abxd (@ABXD_DC) January 28, 2024

Rishabh Pant is expected to make his return at IPL 2024.

