Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

'Technique he galat': Memes galore as netizens urge injured Rishabh Pant to return and rescue India

Following India's excruciating loss against England in the 1st Test in Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant's name came at the top of the trending list.

Prateek Arya
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India fell flat against the blazing Bazball in the 1st Test that took place in Hyderabad. Courtesy of Ollie Pope's magnificent knock of 196 runs and Tom Hartley's exceptional 7-wicket haul, Team India received a humbling defeat of 28 runs at home. Netizens fumed over the ordinary batting of India in the 4th innings and following the loss, the name of wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, began trending on the social media platform X (Formerly known as Twitter).

3 things you need to know

  • England beat India by 28 runs
  • Ollie Pope scored a blistering knock of 196 runs
  • Tom Hartley picked up 7 scalps in the 4th innings

Also Read | Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid register unwanted record as captain-coach duo

Advertisement

England registered a famous win against India in Hyderabad

England scripted a famous win against India in Hyderabad on Day 4 of the 1st Test. Considering they were burdened with the trail of 190 runs after the first innings, only a few would have given England a chance. However, the team rose in adversity and ended up winning the contest by 28 runs. Ollie Pope was adjudged the man of the match for his scintillating century knock.

Advertisement

Also Read | Where exactly did India lose 1st Test against ENG? 4 factors that show how 'Bazball' blazed through

Fans post memes calling Rishabh Pant to return and rescue India

Upon noticing the match, the netizens from India gave props to the visitors for their incredible performance but at the same time were bemused over the way Team India let the match slip from their grip. Thus, many handles began posting about the result and in the process, they recalled the injured Rishabh Pant, and comically urged him to come back to the side and solidify the batting line-up. Here's a potion of the meme fest.

Rishabh Pant is expected to make his return at IPL 2024.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eicher e-trucks to advance mid-mile connectivity at ITC locations

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Meta labels AI-generated images shared on Facebook

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  3. Bytedance owner informs resignation of Douyin Group's CEO

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  4. Pebble Beach rerun gets 3 times more linear TV viewers than LIV Golf

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement