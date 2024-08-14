sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:25 IST, August 14th 2024

Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A win opening one-dayer

Fine half-centuries by middle-order batters Raghvi Bist and Tejal Hasabnis went in vain as India A Women lost their opening one-day match against Australia A by four wickets, with Katie Mack scoring a century for the winners here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
17:14 IST, August 14th 2024