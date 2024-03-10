Advertisement

Team India captain Rohit Sharma hailed the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, for initiating the historic Incentive Scheme for the Indian men's cricket team. Players who appear in XIs for more than half of the Test matches in a season will receive an incentive of INR 30 lakhs for each match. The BCCI issued an INR 15 lakh reward every match for those who did not make the XI.

What is BCCI's new incentive scheme?

The BCCI provided incentives of INR 22.5 lakhs per match (not playing XI) and 45 lakhs per match (playing XI) for players who participated in more than 75% of Test matches.

“The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes,” the BCCI wrote in a statement earlier on Saturday.

“This scheme is not only designed to encourage players to engage in the purest format of the sport but also addresses the evolving dynamics of the cricketing landscape, ensuring parity with match fees in other formats and league cricket,” the BCCI added.

I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional… pic.twitter.com/Rf86sAnmuk — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 9, 2024

Rohit Sharma lauds BCCI and Jay Shah

The 36-year-old Rohit praised the BCCI secretary for prioritising Test cricket and compensating cricketers.

“Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see @BCCI & @JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket,” Rohit wrote on his ‘X’ account.

Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see @BCCI & @JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket. https://t.co/bEZpBAt6Ck — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 10, 2024

On Saturday, Rohit concluded India's five-match Test series against England on a high note. They beat Ben Stokes' team by an innings and 64 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. India won the series 4-1. Previously, after India won the fourth Test in Ranchi, Rohit became the first captain to defeat England in a Test series in the Bazball era.