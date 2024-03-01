Advertisement

Throughout the New Zealand vs Australia series, the Australian men have dominated in their visits. The Trans-Tasmanian rivals have been competing in a Test series, with Australia dominating throughout the first match. New Zealand were unable to capitalize on their opponents in the ongoing match-up. But one of the most heartbreaking moments was when Kane Williamson lost his wicket to a run-out for the first time in 12 years. Williamson was also sent off for a duck as the troubles for the Kiwis at the Wellington Test.

Kane Williamson suffers a run-out after colliding with his teammate as Australia seized the opportunity

Kane Williamson found himself in an unusual turn of events as the struggling New Zealand sustained a colossal blow at the Wellington Test. The Black Caps trailed 1-12 in the fifth over when the New Zealand captain warded off Mitchell Starc's delivery to mid-off and called out teammate Will Young through for a quick single. However, the Kiwi duo collided in the middle of the pitch, with Williamson colliding with Starc and dropping his bat, and Marnus Labuschagne uprooting the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Match Commentators Craig McMillan and Brendon Julian were baffled after watching the comical scene that led to the New Zealand skipper's dismissal

“I cannot believe it,” former Aussie all-rounder Brendon Julian said in commentary.

“How has that happened?

“Calamity out there in the middle.”

Ex-New Zealand batter Craig McMillan said, “I can’t believe what I’ve just seen here.

“That is just a disaster for New Zealand.”

The pressure is on New Zealand after Kane Williamson was run out - the first time in a Test Match since 2012

@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/S9itasfaDg — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 1, 2024

Kane Williamson's ejection gave the Australians a commanding lead at Basin Reserve. Even the sensational Rachin Ravindra was sensationally dismissed for a duck. Williamson did not want to watch the replay as the Blackcaps encountered an array of mistakes in the first Test match.

After Australia secured 383 in the first innings, New Zealand scored just 179 while suffering a colossal batting collapse. The Aussies have returned to bat and have lost two wickets in the process but they have held the dominant stance over the hosts.